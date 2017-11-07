Music
BET Preps ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ For Fall 2018

Woody McClain to return to his role as Bobby.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 16 hours ago
0 reads
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


After movies about Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina, Bobby Brown is going to be the center of his own TV biopic.

If BET learned anything from their miniseries about New Edition, it’s that Bobby makes for good TV. Naturally, the network is hoping to repeat that success with another project.

Deadline.com reports that BET will be airing a followup in the form of The Bobby Brown Story, and Woody McClain is returning to his role as Bobby! The two-part TV event will pick where The New Edition Story left off. The Bobby Brown Story is set to follow his career from the moment he went solo through his success as a solo act.

The Bobby Brown will also touch on more personal aspects of Bobby’s life including his marriage to Whitney Houston and his alleged relationship with Janet Jackson. BET won’t be shying away from Bobby’s low points in life, but the network believes this will ultimately be a story about redemption.

There’s no set premiere date at this time, but The Bobby Brown Story is slated to air next fall.

