Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

The Internet Petitions To Get Migos Involved In The Lion King Remake

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: George Pimentel / Getty


The cast of The Lion King live-action remake boasts major star power with megastars like Beyoncé, Donald Glover and John Oliver. But the people have spoken and they think one other act deserves to be part of the cast: Migos.

A fan by the name of Yousaf Ejaz  created a petition on Change.org to ask casting directors at Disney to hire Migos as the 3 hyenas. The brief yet persuasive description reads: “Just imagine, Offset as Hyena: ‘ooo Simba Dat way.’”

This sentiment is spreading like wildfire all throughout social media:

Migos rapper Quavo is 100% on board, as proven by his tweet in support of a possible role in the film.

This isn’t the first time a movie concept birthed on Twitter came to life. A spy film starring Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o started as an idea shared via a viral tweet and then actually got picked up by Netflix! So really, anything is possible.

Let’s make it happen Disney!

IMAGE CREDIT: getty

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 4 days ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 4 days ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 6 days ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 7 days ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 7 days ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 2 weeks ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 2 weeks ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 2 weeks ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 3 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 4 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 4 weeks ago
10.12.17
Photos