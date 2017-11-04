Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

How to Fix Your iPhone from Typing a Weird Question Mark

It's Super Annoying But We Got The Solution On How To Fix Your iPhone

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Apple launches iPhone models 7 and 7 plus in Russia

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty


iPhone users were surprised with a new update recently and as with anything new and electric there are a few glitches.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Many iPhone users are experiencing strange coding when they try to type ‘I’ in a message or on social media.  But you know we got the hook up on a fix so your iPhone will stop tying that weird exclamation mark with a boxed in question mark.

Directions:

  1. Go to Settings
  2. Go to General
  3. Go to Keyboard
  4. Go to Text Replacement
  5. Tap + in the top right corner
  6. Type lower case i on the phrase line and capital I on the shortcut line
  7. Save


Super annoying but an easy fix…. much better than exploding Andorids lol


 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 2 days ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 2 days ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 4 days ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 5 days ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 5 days ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 1 week ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 1 week ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 2 weeks ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 3 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Photos