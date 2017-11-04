How to Fix Your iPhone from Typing a Weird Question Mark

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

iPhone users were surprised with a new update recently and as with anything new and electric there are a few glitches.

Many iPhone users are experiencing strange coding when they try to type ‘I’ in a message or on social media. But you know we got the hook up on a fix so your iPhone will stop tying that weird exclamation mark with a boxed in question mark.

Directions:

Go to Settings Go to General Go to Keyboard Go to Text Replacement Tap + in the top right corner Type lower case i on the phrase line and capital I on the shortcut line Save

Super annoying but an easy fix…. much better than exploding Andorids lol

