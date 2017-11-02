WTFasho Toilet Paper Is Bad For Your Butt

Even though toilet paper is a big part of our bathroom habits and routines, doctors say it’s actually bad for your butt.

One problem is, toilet paper doesn’t really clean back there very well. Because of this, you end up with rashes – and scratches. From there, your body has to fight off infections. Not good.

Doctors STRONGLY recommend using a bidet (bih-DAY) instead, just like people in Europe and Asia have been using for years. In case you didn’t know, the bidet cleans with water instead of dry paper, which ends up being much better for your health – and much cleaner. (Tonic)

