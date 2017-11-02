The Lion Queen: Disney Confirms Beyonce’s Role In Live-Action ‘Lion King’

has rounded out the cast of Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King.

It’s a fan-casting dream come true! Earlier this year, there was much speculation about who would be playing Nala in The Lion King. Bey came out as an early fan favorite for the role. Some even made mockup movie posters with her in them.

There were some whispers that Bey was being considered for the part, but it was nothing more than a rumor until today! Disney just released the full cast list for The Lion King and Bey is right at the top between Donald Glover and James Earl Jones!

#TheLionKing. 2019. 🦁👑 A post shared by Walt Disney Studios (@disneystudios) on Nov 1, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

This is the news that Disney fans and the Beyhive alike have been waiting for. Memes are already popping up on Twitter and Instagram as social media is just beginning to lose its mind.

The accuracy 😂🙌🏽 @50shadesofglamor #TheLionKing #Nala #Beyoncé A post shared by Beyslayy (@beyslayy) on Nov 1, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

In short, the masses are shook and ready to buy their tickets! July 2019 can’t get here soon enough.

Beyoncé is going to slaughter that soundtrack. Do you guys hear me? We are not ready. We are NOT READY. pic.twitter.com/HgsvlTBiCx — Sir Carter (@WrittenByTerry) November 1, 2017

Me: ‘I’m sick of live action remakes, I’m not watching any more, it’s lazy storytelling’ *Beyoncé gets cast in live action lion king* Me: pic.twitter.com/ZoSg47QPw5 — sarah m (@sazza_jay) November 1, 2017

