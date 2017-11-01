Danny Brown Says “It’s Not Cool” For Rappers To Glamorize Drug Abuse

has come a long way since his XXX days at the beginning of the decade.

Speaking to Complex, Brown opened up about his personal issues with mental health and drug abuse while shutting down artists who promote drugs “for entertainment purposes.”

“I’ve seen the way music affects these people. A lot of this shit, I wouldn’t have gotten into it if it wasn’t for rap music,” Brown said.

He continued, “So, I just wanna let people know that people do take shit literally and you gotta just be careful with what you talk about, if you’re not honest. I was talking about what I was doing. A lot of these people are just saying it for entertainment purposes, but you really do have these kids out here trying these drugs. It’s not cool.”

