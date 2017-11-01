Wendy Williams Explains Her Health Scare on Live TV

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Wendy Williams Explains Her Health Scare on Live TV

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

 

 

Halloween Wendy Williams because a major trending topic after passing out on live TV.  The internet went crazy with accusations that she had a stroke, faked the whole thing and on and on.  Somehow the talk show host was back after an extended commercial break just in time to wrap the show.  Missed the viral video?  Check it out here


 

Well November 1st Wendy was back on her show and in true Wendy fashion she spilled the beans on everything that went down when she passed out!


Sounds like our girl Wendy will be all good!

Casamigos Halloween Party - Inside

Trick Or Treat: This Year's Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

60 photos Launch gallery

Trick Or Treat: This Year's Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Continue reading Trick Or Treat: This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Trick Or Treat: This Year's Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

It's that SCARY time of year! In honor of Halloween 2017, celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kandi Burrus and Nas went all out with their creative costumes. Take a look at some of our favorite looks!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 1 day ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 7 days ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 1 week ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 1 week ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 2 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Photos