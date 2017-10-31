The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Special K Feels A Little Gay After This Beyonce-Related Argument [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 15 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment


Special K was arguing with somebody about whether Beyonce or Rihanna is the badder chick between them. When he got seriously invested in his preference for Beyonce, it made him wonder. Plus, he runs down some thought-provoking questions that will blow your mind. Click on the audio player to hear more in this edition of News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Amber Lee On Separating Herself From Beyonce’s Sound [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Mathew Knowles’ Birthday Wish To Beyonce Was Heartbreaking [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Yandy Smith Shows Special K How To Be Sexy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:Why Special K Can’t Really Be Happy For Lil Duval [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Special K

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

22 photos Launch gallery

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading It’s Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 21 hours ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 21 hours ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 5 days ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 6 days ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 7 days ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 7 days ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 1 week ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 2 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 3 weeks ago
10.11.17
Photos