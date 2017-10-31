Special K Feels A Little Gay After This Beyonce-Related Argument [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Special K was arguing with somebody about whether Beyonce or Rihanna is the badder chick between them. When he got seriously invested in his preference for Beyonce, it made him wonder. Plus, he runs down some thought-provoking questions that will blow your mind. Click on the audio player to hear more in this edition of News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Amber Lee On Separating Herself From Beyonce’s Sound [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Mathew Knowles’ Birthday Wish To Beyonce Was Heartbreaking [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Yandy Smith Shows Special K How To Be Sexy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:Why Special K Can’t Really Be Happy For Lil Duval [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: