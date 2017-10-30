Entertainment
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host Saturday Night Live

First Girls trip breaks box office records and now Tiffany Haddish Is booked for SNL! This might be her best year ever!

Talk about Black Girl Magic!  The hilarious Tiffany Haddish just got booked on what might be one of the biggest gigs of her career thus far…. Saturday Night Live!


The comedian is slated to make her premier on November 11th along with musical headliner Taylor Swift.  This will be a launching pad for Haddish book ‘The Last Black Unicorn’ to be released December 5th.

Along with Haddish rapper Chance the Rapper is slated to host November 18th with musical guest Eminmen.

We are so here for this glow up!


Photos