Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

People Are Saying That This Is The Funniest ‘Martin’ Episode Ever

You be the judge.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Martin Lawrence In Chicago

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty


Martin Lawrence‘s hit 90’s sitcom could easily be deemed one of the funniest shows of all time.

Only a classic sitcom like “Martin” would have episodes that are so funny that they stand the test of time.  Just in time for Halloween, people are flocking to Twitter  claiming that the Halloween episode from season one entitled “The Night He Came Home” is one of the funniest “Martin” episodes ever.

 

Hit the flip for the full scene and tell us if you agree that this is the funniest Martin episode ever.

1 2Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 5 hours ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 5 hours ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 4 days ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 5 days ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 6 days ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 6 days ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 1 week ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 2 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 3 weeks ago
10.11.17
Photos