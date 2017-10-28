Serena’s Lil’ Champ! This New Pic Of Baby Alexis Will Melt Your Heart

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

Serena’s Lil’ Champ! This New Pic Of Baby Alexis Will Melt Your Heart

It looks like she wants to give the world a big hug.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted October 28, 2017
0 reads
Leave a comment

Versace - Arrivals - Milan Fashion Week SS17

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty


Baby Alexis is baaaaack on Instagram and melting our hearts in the process!

On the two-month-old’s own verified page, her adoring parents Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian posted this beauty of their little girl “making moves.” It looks like she wants to give the world a big hug!

Take a look:

Making moves.

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

Awww!!! Look at her little toes!

She’s getting so big too!

👊🏽 say what?

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

This is one of our favorites:

Biceps 💪🏾

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

 

We just love this little girl! She is everything just like her mama!

RELATED NEWS:

Flower Girls! Serena Williams Cuddles With Baby Alexis In New Selfie

Serena Williams Shares First Photos Of Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Lil Champ! Serena Williams’ Baby Girl Has Her Own Instagram Page

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

#CouplesWeLove: Power Duo Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are So Adorable

10 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Power Duo Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are So Adorable

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Power Duo Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are So Adorable

#CouplesWeLove: Power Duo Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are So Adorable

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 4 days ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 5 days ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 6 days ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 6 days ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 6 days ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 1 week ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 2 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 3 weeks ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 3 weeks ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 4 weeks ago
10.05.17
Photos