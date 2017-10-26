Serena Williams’ Daughter Is Growing Right Before Our Eyes

18 reads Leave a comment
Serena Williams just can’t get enough of her baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. — and neither can we.
On Thursday, the Tennis champ shared another adorable photo of her little bundle of joy and is it just us, or is Alexis getting bigger by the second?
After giving birth to her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian on September 1, Serena hasn’t sharing gorgeous photos of her baby girl ever since. And we love her for it.
Keep clicking to see more pics of the one-month old beauty.
