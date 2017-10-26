Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

KELLOGG’S: Apologizes For Racist Corn Pops Box

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Kellogg’s is apologizing for the design on its Corn Pops box after someone on social media called it racist.

Writer Saladin Ahmed pointed out that the design, which shows a bunch of Corn Pops shopping, skateboarding and splashing around in a fountain, also shows one darker Corn Pop with a floor buffer who is clearly a janitor. Ahmed tweeted, “Hey @KelloggsUS why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor? This is teaching kids racism.”

Ahmed says he noticed it while having breakfast with his young son and tweeted again, “Yes it’s a tiny thing, but when you see your kid staring at this over breakfast and realize millions of other kids are doing the same…” Kellogg’s responded a couple of hours later tweeting, “Kellogg is committed to diversity & inclusion. We did not intend to offend – we apologize. The artwork is updated & will be in stores soon.” The company later issued a statement to USA Today saying, “We take feedback very seriously, and it was never our intention to offend anyone. We apologize sincerely.”

Fasho Thougts:

  • It’s easy to understand why people could find this offensive.
  • Kellogg’s did the right thing by responding and taking quick action to fix it.
  • Corn Pops are not people. The ones on the box are just drawings. People are just too sensitive.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Apologizes , box , corn , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , For , kellogg’s , pops , racist

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 1 day ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 2 days ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 2 days ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 3 days ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 4 days ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 1 week ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 2 weeks ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
Photos