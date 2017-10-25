Music
Does Yandy Smith Have Her Eye On Her Artist In The ‘Love & Hip Hop New York’ Supertrailer?

The supertrailer for 'Love & Hip Hop New York' season 8 is back and the tea is pippin' hot.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Love & Hip Hop New York is back and so is all the drama and story lines we’ve grown to love, including some new ones that seem just as juicy. VH1 dropped the super trailer for season eight and the tea is pipin’ hot.

The teaser opens with Remy celebrating her victory at the BET Awards and Papoose revisiting the topic of having a baby at the height of Rem’s career. Safaree left behind his Hollywood life to pursue his music and find love, which we see when upcoming rapper Dream Doll catches his eye. Rich Dollaz found a new artist to fall in lust with, but she’s married with two children. Yandy and Mendeecees are still going strong but facing a few bumps in the road as his mother is watching Yandy’s behavior with her new artist.

There’s plenty more drama to go around, check it out above.

