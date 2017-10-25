Feature Story
Snapchat Glow Up: How ‘Ciao Ryan’ Became A Campus Celebrity

Watch the rapid growth in one student's social status on campus, all thanks to a classmate who kept putting him on his Snapchat.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 20 hours ago
Young man holds a smart device while using SnapChat app

It all started just over a week ago when college student @Tslight_24 shared a thread of videos from his Snapchat feed with his 12K followers.

The star was his mysterious classmate, Ryan, whose catchphrase, “ciao,” will never fail to make you smile.

Thanks to their undeniable chemistry, the two UL-Lafayette students became viral idols almost overnight.

The post that started it all simply said: “my fav person on campus goes to Ryan lmao “ciao*”😂

Clickthrough to see Ryan’s transformation into a social media superstar.

