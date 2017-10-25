Snapchat Glow Up: How ‘Ciao Ryan’ Became A Campus Celebrity

It all started just over a week ago when college student @Tslight_24 shared a thread of videos from his Snapchat feed with his 12K followers.

The star was his mysterious classmate, Ryan, whose catchphrase, “ciao,” will never fail to make you smile.

Thanks to their undeniable chemistry, the two UL-Lafayette students became viral idols almost overnight.

The post that started it all simply said: “my fav person on campus goes to Ryan lmao “ciao*” ”

my fav person on campus goes to Ryan lmao “ciao*”😂 pic.twitter.com/Lba0PoTnsY — theylove$light_ (@Tslight_24) October 15, 2017

