It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!

After nearly nine years Tamar Braxton is ready to end her marriage to Vincent Herbert

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Vincent Herbert And Tamar Braxton Host A Night To Celebrate Tamar's GRAMMY Nominations

Source: David A. Walega / Getty

 

TMZ has learned that singer and reality star Tamar Braxton has filled for divorce from husband Vincent Herbert after almost nine years of marriage.  Tamar filed divorce docs in L.A. County Tuesday just one month shy of their nine year anniversary.

The couple’s relations hip has been in the public eye on their reality show Tamar & Vince and has shown the ups and downs of their marriage.  The couple had a domestic incident that resulted in authorities getting involved in late August where Vince allegedly bit Tamar on the hand.  TMZ is also reporting that Tamar has moved out of the palatial family estate.

The couple have a four year old child together named Logan Herbert.  No word on custody or agreements between the couple.

 


