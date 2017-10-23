LAUREN JAUREGUI: Fifth Harmony Singer Dating Ty Dolla $ign

Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui [pr: HAW-rig-ee] has made it Instagram official with Ty Dolla $ign.
The hip-hop artist posted to his Instagram story a romantic photo of them with the caption, (quote) “Blessed and thankful to have u in my life my love.” He added for emphasis a heart emoji, plus heart-eye emoji and kiss-blowing emoji.
Since the spring, those two had been flirting on the edge of a relationship, without ever defining what they had. Lauren shared plenty of backstage pix on Instagram of Ty Dolla $ign. (People)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Conveniently, Ty Dolla $ign releases his second album this Friday. So this is much-needed publicity.
- In September, Lauren posted a double-date photo with Ty Dolla $ign plus G-Eazy and Halsey.
- Lauren Jauregui and Halsey are both bisexual. Makes for an interesting double-date. Lauren sings same-sex lovers song “Strangers” with Halsey on the Hopeless Fountain Kingdom album.
- Fifth Harmony could be on its last legs. Normani Kordei just singed a solo management deal. She has new music on the way.
