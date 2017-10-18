Fasho Celebrity News
TONI BRAXTON, BIRDMAN: Did They Tie The Knot?

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
While Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir publicly wed on national TV on Tuesday, rumor has it that Toni Braxton and Birdman were secretly doing the same.

But a rep for the “Unbreak My Heart” singer denies the claims in a statement to Us Weekly. The spokesperson says that “Toni is dating” before getting in a plug for some new music. The statement says she “has a new single called ‘Deadwood’ from her forthcoming album Sex and Cigarettes, [which] will be released in early 2018.”

Braxton and the Cash Money boss first met 15 years ago, when they worked together on the 2002 track “Baby You Can Do It.” The pair made their romance official at the BET Awards last year, with witnesses reporting they were spotted backstage holding hands.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Toni’s mom, Evelyn Braxton, says, “I don’t care what others say about [Birdman]. He’s a nice man. He is full of respect.”
  • She’s 50 and he’s 48. A two-year difference really isn’t that big a deal.
  • It wouldn’t be right to steal the spotlight from Gucci and Keyshia on their big day.
  • Maybe they secretly eloped and just didn’t want us to know.
  • To say that they’re just dating kinda makes it sound like it’s not that serious a relationship. But can you be their age and spend years together and have it not be serious?
  • It’s just a matter of time.
Photos