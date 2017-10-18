TONI BRAXTON, BIRDMAN: Did They Tie The Knot?

While Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir publicly wed on national TV on Tuesday, rumor has it that Toni Braxton and Birdman were secretly doing the same.

But a rep for the “Unbreak My Heart” singer denies the claims in a statement to Us Weekly. The spokesperson says that “Toni is dating” before getting in a plug for some new music. The statement says she “has a new single called ‘Deadwood’ from her forthcoming album Sex and Cigarettes, [which] will be released in early 2018.”

Braxton and the Cash Money boss first met 15 years ago, when they worked together on the 2002 track “Baby You Can Do It.” The pair made their romance official at the BET Awards last year, with witnesses reporting they were spotted backstage holding hands.

