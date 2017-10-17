R. Kelly Cozies Up To His Young Girlfriend In Birthday Party Pics

Thank you for such an unbelievable birthday!!!! @rkelly 🤗🎉🎂👑💋☁️🎤🎶🎈#suchasurprise #rkelly #hallecalhoun A post shared by Halle Calhoun🌹 (@hallekcalhoun1) on Oct 15, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

R. Kelly‘s 22-year-old girlfriend Halle Calhoun shared pictures from the birthday party he threw her this week. The self-proclaimed ‘Pied Piper’ has been under fire for targeting underage girls, as well as young women, for an alleged sex cult he’s running. In her birthday posts, Halle poses with the 50-year-old and thanks him for an “unbelievable” day, kiss emojis and all. Scroll through to see Halle and her predatory grandpa man in the accompanying photos.

Just wanted to thank everyone for the birthday wishes!!! I Had such an amazing time last night! Thank you everyone that came out to celebrate my 22nd!! It was littyyyyyy!!🎉🤗💕😍🎂👑🎈💋 A post shared by Halle Calhoun🌹 (@hallekcalhoun1) on Oct 15, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Happy 22nd to meeee!!!!!!!😁❤️💋👠🎉👑 A post shared by Halle Calhoun🌹 (@hallekcalhoun1) on Oct 14, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

Cheese!!!😁💋 A post shared by Halle Calhoun🌹 (@hallekcalhoun1) on Oct 14, 2017 at 10:12pm PDT

