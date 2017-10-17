Feature Story
R. Kelly Cozies Up To His Young Girlfriend In Birthday Party Pics

Written By: Nia Noelle

R. Kelly‘s 22-year-old girlfriend Halle Calhoun shared pictures from the birthday party he threw her this week. The self-proclaimed ‘Pied Piper’ has been under fire for targeting underage girls, as well as young women, for an alleged sex cult he’s running. In her birthday posts, Halle poses with the 50-year-old and thanks him for an “unbelievable” day, kiss emojis and all. Scroll through to see Halle and her predatory grandpa man in the accompanying photos.

Happy 22nd to meeee!!!!!!!😁❤️💋👠🎉👑

A post shared by Halle Calhoun🌹 (@hallekcalhoun1) on

Cheese!!!😁💋

A post shared by Halle Calhoun🌹 (@hallekcalhoun1) on

