Beyoncé Stole The Show At Tidal’s Hurricane Benefit Concert Without Even Performing

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
Mama Beyoncé is back and looking like a whole snack these days.

The hot mom of three, who’s slowly but surely been easing her way back on the scene, stepped out on Tuesday night to attend Tidal’s Hurricane benefit concert in Brooklyn  — and needless to say, she shut it down.

Although the queen didn’t hit the stage, Jay – Z  joked about bringing his wife out while performing their classic duet, “’03 Bonnie & Clyde,” saying, “Sike Y’all think Bey is coming out or something, but we ain’t doing that tonight.”

The concert, which benefited those affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, was star studded — but all eyes were still on Bey.

 

Welcome back to slaying, queen.

 

TIDAL X 1015 Concert: Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Robin Thicke, & More

TIDAL X 1015 Concert: Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Robin Thicke, & More

Everyone from Beyoncé to Nicki Minaj showed up and showed out for the TIDAL X: 1015 concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.


 

 

 

