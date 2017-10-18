Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Still Gorgeous 20 Years After ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’

It’s been 20 years since the classic horror flick “I Know What You Did Last Summer”hit theaters, but it seems as though the film’s star, Jennifer Love Hewitt, has stopped aging since then.
The queen of the 90’s slasher era isn’t in the spotlight as much these days, but whenever we do get a glimpse of her girl-next-door face and curvaceous body, we can tell that life is still treating her well.
Check out these pics of J. Love Hewitt looking gorg throughout the years.
20 Pictures Of Jennifer Love Hewitt Looking Beautiful (PHOTOS)
23 photos Launch gallery
20 Pictures Of Jennifer Love Hewitt Looking Beautiful (PHOTOS)
1. We first fell in love with Jennifer in 1995, where she starred as Sarah Reeves Merrin on "Party of Five."Source:YouTube 1 of 23
2. After "Party of Five," Love made her transition to movies, starring in minor hits like "Can't Hardly Wait..."Source:YouTube 2 of 23
3. ...and of course "I Know What You Did Last Summer."Source:YouTube 3 of 23
4. During the late '90s, early '00s, Jennifer was a regular on newsstands, appearing on many magazine covers, like Maxim in 1999...Source:Tumblr 4 of 23
5. ...or Cosmopolitan in 2000.Source:Tumblr 5 of 23
6. And then Maxim again years later.Source:Tumblr 6 of 23
7. She didn't just act. Love Hewitt had a not-so-successful stint as a singer. Do you remember that song "BareNaked?" Of course you don't.Source:Getty 7 of 23
8. And do you remember that for a short while she dated Carson Daly?Source:Getty 8 of 23
9. OK, but enough resume talk. Let's look at some hot pictures of Jennifer Love Hewitt.Source:Getty 9 of 23
10. Because, in her prime she was one of the baddest girls in the game.10 of 23
11. And she always killed the red carpet...Source:Getty 11 of 23
12. In dark colors...Source:Getty 12 of 23
13. ...and in brighter colors.Source:Getty 13 of 23
14. Man, she was bad...Source:Getty 14 of 23
15. ...even when her career was cold.Source:Getty 15 of 23
16. Jennifer Love Hewitt is now 35, and she looks as good as ever...Source:LifeTime 16 of 23
17. Just check her super cute Instagram.Source:Instagram 17 of 23
18. She has posts like this on it...Source:Instagram 18 of 23
19. She has posts like this on it...Source:Instagram 19 of 23
20. ...even though she doesn't update often enough.Source:Instagram 20 of 23
21. ...even though she doesn't update often enough.Source:Instagram 21 of 23
22. But when she does post, it's great. :-)Source:Instagram 22 of 23
23. But when she does post, it's great. :-)Source:Instagram 23 of 23
comments – Add Yours