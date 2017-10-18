Feature Story
Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Still Gorgeous 20 Years After ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


It’s been 20 years since the classic horror flick “I Know What You Did Last Summer”hit theaters, but it seems as though the film’s star, Jennifer Love Hewitt, has stopped aging since then.

 

 

The queen of the 90’s slasher era isn’t in the spotlight as much these days, but whenever we do get a glimpse of her girl-next-door face and curvaceous body, we can tell that life is still treating her well.

 

Monday blues… #popofcolor

A post shared by Jennifer Love Hewitt (@jenniferlovehewitt) on

 

Check out these pics of J. Love Hewitt looking gorg throughout the years.

 

20 Pictures Of Jennifer Love Hewitt Looking Beautiful (PHOTOS)

