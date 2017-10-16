Watch: Courtney Love Warned The World About Harvey Weinstein 12 Years Ago

#gqawards #dior @tarawilliams_ #albrightfashionlibrary thanks so much ! @nicholaskirkwood @albrightfashionlibraryla A post shared by Courtney Love Cobain (@courtneylove) on Sep 7, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

The first thing people do when a traumatic event occurs in their life is sift through all of their memories to identify any red flags.

After news of Harvey Weinstein‘s sexual assualt past broke the Internet earlier this months, A-list celebs have been speaking out about their uncomfortable experiences with the famed producer. In a throwback video from 2005, Courtney Love, who’s never never been one to hold her tongue, gave a warning about hanging out with Harvey at his hotel.

At first, it sounds like she’s making a joke — but in lieu of recent events happening with Harvey, Court’s most likely not kidding.

Courtney Love was WARNING about Harvey Weinstein in 2005! “If Harvey Weinstein invites u to a private party at the Four Seasons, DON’T GO” pic.twitter.com/RK9Vruxy2T — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) October 14, 2017

Courtney Love joins the list of celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow and Rose McGowan who spoke out against the Hollywood film king.

What happens in the dark always makes it's way to the light.




