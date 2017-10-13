Feature Story
Murder Charge in Fatal Oakley Stabbing

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 mins ago
Cincinnati Police have chared 42-year-old Raymar Cooper with murder after a fatal stabbing in Oakley.  Cooper is being charged with killing 64-year-old Wesley McCants near the intersection of Isabella and Markbreit avenue.

Cooper has had prior issues with the law previously being charged with another stabbing over another man over drug deal and possession of crack cocaine.

Cincinnati Police are asking if you have any information in this case please call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

 

 

