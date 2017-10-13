Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

#PrayForCali The Death Toll Up To 31

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

The death toll from the fires in Northern California went up to 31 on Thursday. Authorities are examining the destruction from the worst series of fires to hit the state in eight decades, as the blazes continue to burn, forcing people from their houses.

According to the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, about 190,000 acres have been burned in California as of Thursday afternoon. The area hardest hit is Sonoma County, where 17 were confirmed killed in the blaze and 400 others missing in the area north of San Francisco. In city of Santa Rosa, more than 3,000 houses were burned down.

Combined, the current fires have caused more deaths than the 1991 Oakland Hills fire, which was the last major blaze to hit the area. The death toll has equaled the 1933 Los Angeles fire in the Griffith Park area, but the number is expected to rise from the current blazes once authorities and examine all the destruction. (The Washington Post)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • This is tragic. There’s been too many natural and unnatural disasters of late.
  • One couple survived the blaze by taking shelter inside their neighbor’s swimming pool for hours as their house burned to the ground.
  • The good news is that the winds fueling the blazes had died down and Thursday and were expected to remain light on Friday.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

 

#PrayForCali , 31 , death , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , The , to , Toll , Up

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 23 hours ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 24 hours ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 1 day ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 2 days ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 3 days ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 3 days ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 1 week ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 1 week ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 2 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 2 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 3 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 3 weeks ago
09.21.17
Photos