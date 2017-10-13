PrayForCali The Death Toll Up To 31

The death toll from the fires in Northern California went up to 31 on Thursday. Authorities are examining the destruction from the worst series of fires to hit the state in eight decades, as the blazes continue to burn, forcing people from their houses.

According to the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, about 190,000 acres have been burned in California as of Thursday afternoon. The area hardest hit is Sonoma County, where 17 were confirmed killed in the blaze and 400 others missing in the area north of San Francisco. In city of Santa Rosa, more than 3,000 houses were burned down.

Combined, the current fires have caused more deaths than the 1991 Oakland Hills fire, which was the last major blaze to hit the area. The death toll has equaled the 1933 Los Angeles fire in the Griffith Park area, but the number is expected to rise from the current blazes once authorities and examine all the destruction. (The Washington Post)

Fasho Thoughts:

This is tragic. There’s been too many natural and unnatural disasters of late.

One couple survived the blaze by taking shelter inside their neighbor’s swimming pool for hours as their house burned to the ground.

The good news is that the winds fueling the blazes had died down and Thursday and were expected to remain light on Friday.

