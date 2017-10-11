Music
LaBron James Has Something to Say About Eminmen’s BET Performance [video]

Posted 11 hours ago
Eminem In '8 Mile'

Eminem has black twitter of fire after his freestyle at the 2017 BET Awards where he made it know he’s not here for President Trump’s rhetoric and attacks.  And now LeBron James has taken to social media to show support for Eminmen and his performance.  And even the man who started this NFL take knee movement Colin Kappernick showed love to Eminem for his performance.




FIYAH! Celebs Sizzle On The 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet

[caption id="attachment_2961987" align="alignleft" width="791"] Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty[/caption] Friday night’s 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards was LIT—so was their red carpet! Take a look at which stars were shining bright in Miami.

