Breaking News: Shooting in Bond Hill [video]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 57 mins ago
WCPO is on the scene of a shooting in Bond Hill in the 1600 block of California Avenue.  Cincinnati Police are reporting one person was shot multiple times in the upper body.  No further details are being made available at this time.

