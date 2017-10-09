Man Gets Joint Custody of Child He Had with Woman He Raped When She Was a Girl

Man Gets Joint Custody of Child He Had with Woman He Raped When She Was a Girl

Posted 20 hours ago
The convicted rapist did not initiate the fight to have joint custody in the first place.

 

A man who allegedly raped a then 12-year-old girl was granted joint legal custody of the pair’s 8-year-old child, according to the victim’s attorney.

Christopher Mirasolo, a now 27-year-old convicted sex offender, was awarded the custody rights after a DNA test confirmed he was the father, Rebecca Kiessling, the victim’s attorney said. He allegedly raped and threatened to kill the child’s mother nine years ago, according to The Detroit News.

“The judge also restricted the child’s domicile and residence, disclosed the rape victim’s home address to her rapist, and ordered his name on the birth certificate — all without the mother’s consent or any opportunity to be heard,” Kiessling said.

Mirasolo was arrested a month after the alleged rape, Kiessling said. A conviction carries a penalty of 25 years to life, but Mirasolo took a plea deal and served less than a year in prison on charges of just third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He later served an additional four years for a sexual assault against a victim between the ages of 13 and 15.

The victim was told by the prosecutor’s office she needed to move from Florida back to Michigan so that Mirasolo could be near the child, Kiessling said.

 

