Tamar Braxton Provides Receipts For Haters Who Say She Photoshopped Her Body

Tamar Braxton provided receipts against claims she Photoshopped her body.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 28, 2017

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty


Tamar Braxton has been busy on the promo trail pushing her new album Bluebird Of Happiness and making headlines along the way.

The youngest Braxton sister apparently ruffled some feathers when she posted a select from her album cover shoot leaving fans bombarding her comments section with skepticism.

EMPTY BOXES 🎁 #bluebirdofhappiness💙

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

Welp, Tae-Tae had time today and provided receipts for fans haters. In case you too thought her body was Photoshopped, here’s a video that proves otherwise:

Hol'e up?? Where's the photo shop🤷🏼‍♀️ #pettybird🐦 #bluebirdofhappiness🐦💙 #body&Thoat

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

From calling out Lil Mama on ‘The Breakfast Club” to announcing her tour with Xscape, Tamar is booked and busy chile.

2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals

