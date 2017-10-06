Tamar Braxton Provides Receipts For Haters Who Say She Photoshopped Her Body

Tamar Braxton has been busy on the promo trail pushing her new album Bluebird Of Happiness and making headlines along the way.
The youngest Braxton sister apparently ruffled some feathers when she posted a select from her album cover shoot leaving fans bombarding her comments section with skepticism.
Welp, Tae-Tae had time today and provided receipts for
fans haters. In case you too thought her body was Photoshopped, here’s a video that proves otherwise:
From calling out Lil Mama on ‘The Breakfast Club” to announcing her tour with Xscape, Tamar is booked and busy chile.
Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy
Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy
