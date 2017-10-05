T.I.: Advocates for “Equal Opportunity Gun Control”

In the wake of the Las Vegas mass shooting earlier this week, just about everyone is debating the merits of gun control. No stranger to political discourse or guns, T.I. offered up his own take on the debate.

TMZ caught Tip as he was heading to his car, and pressed him for his thoughts on gun control. When asked if gun laws should be reformed so that American citizens couldn’t own assault rifles, he responded, “To me man, as long as the criminals have em’, I think citizens should be able to have em’.” But he qualified his controversial opinion by saying, “I think there should be, like, mental evaluations. The same for people running for President, by the way.”

Fasho Thoughts:

In 2007, T.I. was arrested for possession of illegal firearms, including unlicensed machine guns and silencers.

It’s foolish to think more folks being armed could have prevented what happened in Las Vegas.

He’s got a point about doing thorough background checks — including proper mental health evaluations.