Music
Home > Music

Keyshia Cole’s Ex-Husband Daniel “Booby” Gibson Wants Spousal Support

Keyshia Cole's estranged ex is also seeking full custody of their son.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment

Keyshia Cole Featuring Miguel In Concert

Source: Monica Morgan / Getty


R&B singer Keyshia Cole and her ex Daniel “Booby” Gibson revealed their unlikely co-parenting situation on this season’s Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood

Despite projecting a positive front, the pair is reportedly at odds with Booby allegedly requesting spousal support and full custody of their son.

According to documents obtained by The Jasmine Brand, Booby wants financial support from his ex, along with full custody of their 7-year-old son by his namesake.

The pair married in 2011, and recently split September of 2016 after being separated for two years.

No word yet on what prompted Booby’s request, but we’re sure we will see the fallout play out on TV.

RELATED LINKS

Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale

Keyshia Cole & Booby Gibson Are Still Living Together

Keyshia Cole Hit With $4 Million Lawsuit By Woman She Allegedly Attacked Over Birdman

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 7 hours ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 21 hours ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 6 days ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 1 week ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 2 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 2 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 2 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 2 weeks ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 2 weeks ago
09.18.17
Photos