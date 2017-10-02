Fasho Celebrity News
Singer The Weeknd Is Getting Into Comic Book Industry!!!

The Weeknd is cooking something up for Comic-Con.

On Saturday afternoon, Starboy took to social media to tweet what looks like an illustration of his eyes. He captioned the post, “Comic-Con New York — October 7th @Marvel.” The iconic comic brand also posted the same illustration on its official Instagram account, without providing any additional details.

The background color of the teaser art seems related to the series of orange squares posted on Abel’s Instagram earlier in the week. At the time, many assumed the panels were hinting at a music release or promoting his H&M collaboration.

Earlier this year, The Weeknd talked about wanting to create a Starboy comic book. He explained, “Starboy is the next chapter in this chronicle, this saga…I guess this is the fourth chapter. He’s a character that we created. It’s so funny, we want to create a comic out of him as well…He’s a cool, dope character that makes appearances a lot on the album. He’s definitely made his appearance in different records in the past as well. He’s a more braggadocios character that we all have inside of us.”

fasho Thoughts:

  • Comics and hip-hop go hand in hand. Have you not seen the hip-hop variant covers Marvel’s been putting out for two years now?
  • Why stop at a Starboy comic — maybe it could be a movie or TV series.
  • This could be really cool — or really corny.
  • Earlier this year, Rae Sremmurd announced that they’ll be starring in their own comic book title. And back in the day, Wu-Tang Clan put out their own comic books.
