PRAYFORVEGAS LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING: 50 Dead at Country Music Fest [PHOTOS]

President Trump is expected to speak about the shooting at 10:30 a.m. ET. Former President Barack Obama tweeted, “Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy.”

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a mass shooting that took place Sunday night during the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. At least 20 people are dead with over 100 injured, including dozens in critical condition.

Gunfire erupted as Jason Aldean performed on stage. An eyewitness said the headliner was about six songs into his set when rapid shots rang out – “hundreds of shots.” The crowd scattered in a wild panic. Social media video and audio from the scene is haunting.

The shooter apparently had a clear view of the 25,000 attending this outdoor festival. The suspect reportedly found a perch on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The Las Vegas Police confirmed the suspect was killed. He’s a Vegas resident. Police are interested in finding his roommate, Marilou Danley.

A ripple effect occurred as police restricted access to the Vegas strip. The airport temporarily canceled flights and casinos suspended gambling after demanding that guests take shelter in their hotel rooms. (KTNV-TV Las Vegas)

Jason Aldean and his team are safe. He posted a message on Instagram saying, “Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate“

Sunday night’s artists included Luke Combs and Jake Owen, who tweeted “Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others aren’t. Please pray.” Jake tells Good Morning America a friend of his was wounded but is in stable condition.

The three-day Route 91 festival featured big name Nashville musicians such as Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Lauren Alaina, Bobby Bones and The Raging Idiots.

Jake Owen talked to Bobby Bones about what he witnessed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting. OC: …like this before. [courtesy Bobby Bones Show]

Jake Owen just talked to Good Morning America about what he witnessed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting. OC: …got out. :20 [courtesy ABC News]

Police say they are confident they’ve located his roommate and person of interest, Marilou Danley.

Last year’s Pulse Nightclub shooting left 49 dead.

Police say they found an arsenal of weapons inside his hotel room.

This type of shooting is reminiscent of the University of Texas tower shooting in 1966.