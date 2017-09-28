Hurricane Relief Concert Confirmed!

I promise you, if you don’t listen to me from 10-3p, you miss out on some breaking news! But it has been officially confirmed that Tidal will be having a benefit concert with some major names! Like Khaled, J. Lo, Cardi B, A Boogie With Tha Hoodie, and Chris Brown just to name a few.

“In an e-mailed statement, Bacardi Chairman, Facundo L. Bacardi said, “This partnership with TIDAL: X touches on two areas that are very close to our heart – music and philanthropy. BACARDĺ is proud to play a part in raising awareness and funding for the regions affected by these terrible disasters, including Puerto Rico, Florida and the Caribbean region — all homes to our family and company.”

Both Bacardi and TIDAL X: Brooklyn will be covering costs of cargo planes to ship goods to Puerto Rico for the Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort For Puerto Rico, an effort started by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. A hundred percent of all proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to several organizations that are providing relief efforts. Aside from Governor Cuomo’s organization, the proceeds from ticket sales will go to organizations such as Kids in Need foundation, one America Appeal, Greater Houston Community Foundation and more.” – HNHH

Related Topics:

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: