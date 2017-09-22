JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

The Carters Headline Hurricane Relief Concert

Written By: ashmac

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment
Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

According to US Weekly The Mega Mogul couple will be having a Hurricane relief benefit concert at the Barclays in Brooklyn.

The concert will consist of Roc Nation artists happening 10/17. (allegedly)

“Beyoncé was seen volunteering in her hometown of Houston after Harvey made landfall and appeared on the Hand in Hand telethon. While the reported concert follows in line with her humanitarian deeds, it will also be notable for being her first show since her pregnancy (she gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir in June). Jay-Z has been promoting his recent album 4:44, headlining festivals, and preparing for his fall tour.

Tidal released a statement, saying they do have plans to host their annual benefit concert, but won’t confirm any details.

“TIDAL will be hosting our annual benefit concert with details to soon follow. We have not announced or confirmed any line up or partner organizations,” the company said.” – HNHH

Can we get more info soon? please?

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

ashmac , beyonce , hurricane , hurricane relief , jay z , Just Ash , Just in , midday mayhem , This Just In

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 4 hours ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 1 day ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 3 days ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 3 days ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 3 days ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 4 days ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 4 days ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 4 days ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 4 days ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 4 days ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 6 days ago
09.17.17
Here’s How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Watch: Cardi B Opens Up About Offset, Rumored…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Photos