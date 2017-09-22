The Carters Headline Hurricane Relief Concert

According to US Weekly The Mega Mogul couple will be having a Hurricane relief benefit concert at the Barclays in Brooklyn.

The concert will consist of Roc Nation artists happening 10/17. (allegedly)

“Beyoncé was seen volunteering in her hometown of Houston after Harvey made landfall and appeared on the Hand in Hand telethon. While the reported concert follows in line with her humanitarian deeds, it will also be notable for being her first show since her pregnancy (she gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir in June). Jay-Z has been promoting his recent album 4:44, headlining festivals, and preparing for his fall tour.

Tidal released a statement, saying they do have plans to host their annual benefit concert, but won’t confirm any details.

“TIDAL will be hosting our annual benefit concert with details to soon follow. We have not announced or confirmed any line up or partner organizations,” the company said.” – HNHH

Can we get more info soon? please?

