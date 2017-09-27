JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE: Getting Ready for Some Football?

It looks like the Justin Timberlake has mended fences with the NFL — which is working on a deal to bring him to Super Bowl 52.

Justin triggered a nationwide freakout by yanking down Janet Jackson‘s top during their performance of his hit “Rock Your Body” at the 2004 game, but TV and football execs are ready to give him a second chance. According to Us Weekly, the 36-year-old “is finalizing” his deal, and won’t be sharing the spotlight the way folks have in recent times. A source tells the mag, “As of right now, it will just be Justin — no surprise performers.”

Super Bowl 52 will take place in Minneapolis on February 4th and air live on NBC.

FASHO THOUGHTS:

With all the national anthem fuss, a bare nipple seems pretty tame.

Justin has expressed solidarity with Black Lives Matter — could he take a knee?

This would seem like the perfect place to reunite with Janet.

Sorry, ‘N Sync guys — the stage isn’t big enough for all of you.

