JENNIFER LOPEZ: Donates $1 Million For Puerto Rican Hurricane Relief

Jennifer Lopez will donate $1 million to hurricane relief efforts for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

She made the announcement Sunday during a surprise appearance alongside New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who launched a donation drive to aid the islands.

At the press conference, J.Lo, who is co-chairing the effort, said, “Today Puerto Rico needs our help. My cousins and I and all of our family still haven’t been able to hear from all of our family over there and we are concerned for them and for everybody on the island.”

Lopez added that she and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, “who are both New Yorkers, are utilizing all our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports and business to garner support for Puerto Rican and Caribbean relief efforts.” (People)

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: