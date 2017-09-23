Lebron James Calls Donald Trump A “Bum”

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

Lebron James Calls Donald Trump A “Bum”

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 9 hours ago
Leave a comment


Tell us how you really feel Lebron!

Lebron James took to Twitter to express his feeling on President Donald Trump‘s latest antics. In a rally on Friday, Trump called Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players who protest the National Anthem by taking a knee “Sons Of Bitches.” During NBA World Champion Golden State Warriors media day, former league MVP Stephen Curry explained how if invited he would not attend the championship visit from at the White House. Trump’s reply?

James response?

1 2Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 1 day ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 3 days ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 4 days ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 4 days ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 5 days ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 5 days ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 5 days ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 5 days ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 5 days ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 5 days ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Here’s How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Watch: Cardi B Opens Up About Offset, Rumored…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Photos