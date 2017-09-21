Music
Jesse Willams And His Estranged Wife Aryn Drake-Lee Can Only Communicate Via App

According to legal documents, the pair are ordered to only communicate through a family services portal.

The messy divorce and custody battle between actor Jesse Williams and his estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee came to a head with a family judge ordering the exes not to speak to each other, In Touch Weekly reports.

According to a temporary custody agreement obtained by the site, tensions have gotten so bad that Williams and Lee can only communicate via the family services online system.

The document, which was filed on September 1st in LA, states, “the parents shall use Our Family Wizard for all communications regarding the children’s health, education and welfare.”

The only time they are allowed to communicate directly outside of the app will be in the case of an emergency.

Both parents have also been ordered by a judge to not “make derogatory marks about each other in front of the children.”

The pair share two kids Sadie, 3, and Maceo, 2.

