Florida Twin Accused Of Killing His Brother’s Romantic Rival

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 23 hours ago
We’re not quite sure where things went wrong here. Was it Florida, where it seems that most of the crazy crimes you read about in the news are committed? Maybe its the heat or the hurricanes, we’re not sure. Or maybe it’s just that twins stick up for each other, even down to committing crimes for them? We’re not sure, but this story out of Florida has us perplexed.

People.com reports: 

A 40-year-old Florida man is accused of fatally shooting his twin brother’s romantic rival following an altercation on Labor Day, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

On Monday, police arrested Kelcey Riddick of Boynton Beach on a first-degree murder charge. Police believe Riddick fatally shot Derrick Barber, 35, outside a convenience store in Boynton Beach on Sept. 4.

Shortly prior to the deadly shooting, several witnesses allegedly observed Barber and Riddick’s twin, Kunta Kinte Riddick, engaged in a heated argument that turned physical in the store’s parking lot.

Photos