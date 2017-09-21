EARTHQUAKE: Mexico Death Toll at 237

The death toll in the earthquake near Mexico City now stands at 237.

The 7.1-magnitude temblor struck about 90 miles southeast of the city on Tuesday, collapsing at least 50 buildings — most of which were built before the famed 1985 earthquake there and were not up to new building codes.

Meanwhile, rescuers are still trying to get to schoolchild Frida Sofia, who workers have been trying to pull from the rubble since yesterday (Wednesday). They’ve been able to see her wiggle her fingers and have threaded a hose to her to get her some water. (Reuters, Telegraph)

Fasho Thoughts:

The center of Mexico City is built on an ancient lake bed and is susceptible to big earthquakes.

The U.S. government is already sending aid.

News out of Mexico City has slowed to a trickle. That might be a good thing — means no more big jumps in the death toll.

