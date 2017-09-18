Cincy
Kaepernick To Cincinnati!? Some Bengals Players Want Him On The Team

Posted 4 hours ago
It’s no secret that Colin Kaepernick has quietly been black listed from the NFL due to his peaceful protest during the national anthem at games,  but it seems that some of the Cincinnati Bengals are rallying to have him on the team.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk  some players on the roster have expressed their desire for Kaepernick to take over for starter Andy Dalton.   Although the Bengals front office has been quiet about the situation we can’t help but hold up a fist in support for this move.

 

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete’s 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

 

 

 

 

