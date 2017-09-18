Music
Home > Music

An Alleged Victim Of R. Kelly’s Sex Cult Speaks Out: “Rob Is The One Who Took My Virginity”

Jerhonda Pace spoke about her experience as a victim of R. Kelly's alleged sex cult.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 54 mins ago
Leave a comment

Soulquarius 2017

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty


Just a few months ago, Jerhonda Pace spoke exclusively to Buzzfeed about her experience in R. Kelly’s alleged sex cult at the age of 16.

Now, the 24-year-old is opening up to the hosts of ‘The Real’ about her traumatic experience.

She explained that she was invited to his tour bus, where a woman “taught her how to please him.” She also revealed she lost her virginity to R. Kelly.

Pace is one of many women who have come forward in the last couple of months blasting R. Kelly for his inappropriate sexual relationships with underage women. The Fulton County Chairman called for a criminal investigation after the parents of a 21-year-old held a press conference claiming their daughter was trapped in one of Kelly’s alleged sex houses.

RELATED LINKS

K. Michelle On R. Kelly Sex Cult Allegations : ‘I’m Not Surprised By Them’

R. Kelly Tour Dates Canceled Amid Sex Cult Claims

R. Kelly Calls Sex Cult Rumors ‘A Bunch Of Crap,’ Announces Tour Dates

 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 2 hours ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 2 days ago
09.17.17
Here’s How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star…
 3 days ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 3 days ago
09.17.17
Watch: Cardi B Opens Up About Offset, Rumored…
 3 days ago
09.17.17
Wendy Williams Uses Tiny To Clap Back At…
 3 days ago
09.17.17
Money Talks: Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Reach…
 3 days ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Agrees With Trump, Says ‘Real Men’…
 3 days ago
09.15.17
Tyrese Finally Got A Response From The Rock…
 3 days ago
09.17.17
Jemele Hill Releases Statement On Twitter Regarding Her…
 4 days ago
09.14.17
Tyrese Goes On Instagram Rant About Ex-Wife, Calls…
 4 days ago
09.14.17
Six Ways To Revitalize Your Boring Sex Life
 5 days ago
09.13.17
Kendall Jenner Gets Hit With Another Lawsuit Over…
 5 days ago
09.13.17
T.I. Has Something To Say About Wendy Williams’…
 5 days ago
09.13.17
Photos