Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Police say Elliot Koop was going 80 to 90 mph when he rear-ended Amy Bakst’s car on the Gilbert Avenue ramp of Interstate 71 near downtown Cincinnati. Bakst suffered serious injuries. Koop reached a plea agreement on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and tampering with evidence, and he was sentenced to three years and a lifetime license suspension.

 

Photos