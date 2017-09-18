Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash

Police say Elliot Koop was going 80 to 90 mph when he rear-ended Amy Bakst’s car on the Gilbert Avenue ramp of Interstate 71 near downtown Cincinnati. Bakst suffered serious injuries. Koop reached a plea agreement on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and tampering with evidence, and he was sentenced to three years and a lifetime license suspension.
Famous Ohioans
19 photos Launch gallery
Famous Ohioans
1. George Clooney1 of 19
2. Katie Holmes2 of 19
3. Halle Berry3 of 19
4. Terrence Howard4 of 19
5. Katt Williams5 of 19
6. Dave Chappelle6 of 19
7. Kid Cudi7 of 19
8. Steven Spielberg8 of 19
9. Drew Carey9 of 19
10. Nancy Wilson10 of 19
11. Sarah Jessica Parker11 of 19
12. Arsenio Hall12 of 19
13. Neil Armstrong13 of 19
14. Shad Moss AKA Bow Wow14 of 19
15. Phillip Michael Thomas15 of 19
16. Thomas Edison16 of 19
17. Kym Whitley17 of 19
18. Bootsy Collins18 of 19
19. Steve Harvey19 of 19
comments – Add Yours