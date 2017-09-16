Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin Kaepernick and Dick Gregory At The Meadows Festival

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

ENTERTAINMENT-US-MUSIC-FESTIVAL

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty


Jay-Z closed out The Meadows Music and Arts Festival in New York City with a banger of a set, performing throwback hits like “Big Pimpin” all the way to  hits like “Bam” from his recently released album 4:44. But one song in particular stood out from the rest.

Hov dedicated his song “The Story Of O.J.” to football player/activist Colin Kaepernick and late comedian/activist Dick Gregory during his 90 minute set. “I want to dedicate this song to Colin Kaepernick tonight,” Hov said. “I want to dedicate this to Dick Gregory. I want to dedicate this song to anyone that was held back and you overcame.”

Many believe Kaepernick, who is currently a free agent in the NFL, is being blacklisted for refusing to stand during the National Anthem in protest of this country’s history of police brutality.

When 4:44 dropped this summer, Jay-Z explained in detail the motivation behind the song in one of his many TIDAL-exclusive footnotes. “We tend as black people — because we never had anything, which is understandable — we get to a place and we just think we separate ourselves from the culture,” he says “Like where O.J. will get to a space where he’s like, ‘I’m not black, I’m O.J.’ Like Tiger Woods will get to a space and think, ‘I’m above the culture.’ That same person when he’s playing golf and playing great, you’re protected, but when you’re not, they’re gonna put pictures of you drunk driving and embarrass you, and the world will eat you up and spit you out.”

IMAGE/VIDEO CREDIT: Getty/Instagram

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 1 day ago
09.17.17
Here’s How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star…
 2 days ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 2 days ago
09.17.17
Watch: Cardi B Opens Up About Offset, Rumored…
 2 days ago
09.17.17
Wendy Williams Uses Tiny To Clap Back At…
 2 days ago
09.17.17
Money Talks: Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Reach…
 2 days ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Agrees With Trump, Says ‘Real Men’…
 2 days ago
09.15.17
Tyrese Finally Got A Response From The Rock…
 2 days ago
09.17.17
Jemele Hill Releases Statement On Twitter Regarding Her…
 3 days ago
09.14.17
Tyrese Goes On Instagram Rant About Ex-Wife, Calls…
 3 days ago
09.14.17
Six Ways To Revitalize Your Boring Sex Life
 4 days ago
09.13.17
Kendall Jenner Gets Hit With Another Lawsuit Over…
 4 days ago
09.13.17
T.I. Has Something To Say About Wendy Williams’…
 4 days ago
09.13.17
Bromance Heartbreak: Tyrese Isn’t Done Being Petty With…
 5 days ago
09.12.17
Photos