LONDON: Terrorists Blamed For Train Explosion

Donald Trump reacted to the explosion on Twitter saying, “Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive,” adding, “We have made more progress in the last nine months against ISIS than the Obama Administration has made in 8 years. Must be proactive & nasty!”

Scotland Yard is treating an explosion in a London train as an act of terror.

A witness described a “really hot intense fireball above my head.” Nearly 20 people were injured and treated at hospitals. The resulting chaos interrupted the Friday morning commute.

Photos taken from inside the Tube car reveal flames rising from a white bucket in a grocery sack.

Prime Minister Theresa May said, “My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and emergency services who are responding bravely to this terrorist incident.” (BBC)

