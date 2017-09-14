Wendy Williams Unbothered By Bodyshamers In Response To Beach Body Shade

wants you to know that she’s not sweating the criticism she’s received for some of her vacation pics.

The Internet was less than kind when pictures of Wendy enjoying a day on the beach surfaced on Twitter this week. Black Twitter roasted her.

My question is "Is she going to blast herself like she does every other celebrity?" 🤔😂 Wendy Williams#WendyWilliams @WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/keBDcNBAKp — SANDRIA CARTER (@sandria31) September 11, 2017

@WendyWilliams I love you, but GIRL!!!! Get you a 3 piece and a buscuit! You're looking HUNGRY!!!!! 👀 #WendyWilliams https://t.co/P7h9uFKzT7 — BlaqOwl (@TheBlaqOwl) September 12, 2017

I can't stand #WendyWilliams 🐴 Out here judging everyone & lookin' a mess. Plastic surgery gone way wrong 💉😂😂 pic.twitter.com/D6uAmtKWuk — 💋Gáẞɪ gạẞ🎩 (@notateenmomfan) September 11, 2017

So much shade might damage someone with thinner skin, but Wendy seemed positively unbothered in her response to bodyshamers. But Wendy seems to have just chalked it up to the nature of showbiz, and she even poked a little fun at herself. Besides, she’s been blasted about her beach pics before.

In a video she posted today on Instagram, Wendy can be seen floating around in the waters of Barbados and enjoying her surroundings.

“If you’re gonna live in a glass house…I’ll see you Monday and oh yes, I will talk about my beach body,” she wrote. “P.S. I never go in the water without a few floatation devices.”

It’s clear that Wendy has heard the remarks about her body and she’s got some thoughts about, but she’s not interrupting her time off to address the matter.

