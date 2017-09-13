Entertainment
Kendall Jenner Gets Hit With Another Lawsuit Over Tupac T-Shirt

Another day, another Kardashian lawsuit.

The Kardashian/Jenner clan just can’t seem to catch a break this year.

After being dragged on social media multiple times and hit with various lawsuits, Kendall Jenner just added another suit to her collection. According to TMZ, the model’s company is being sued for selling T-shirts with the image and likeness of Tupac, Biggie and Redman on it.

Famous photographer Al Pereira has filed a new lawsuit against Kendall Jenner, Inc., claiming she had no right to take the image he shot of the three rap legends and throw it on a shirt with her face superimposed. This isn’t the first time the supermodel has been confronted about the controversial shirts.

You may recall that she has already been sued by another photog who took a photo of Tupac, and Biggie’s Estate also threatened to sue if she didn’t back down. All of this happened the same year as her tone-deaf Pepsi commercial.

Poor Kendall.

