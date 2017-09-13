CHANCE THE RAPPER: Sued By Jazz Musician

Chance the Rapper is being sued by a New York jazz musician who claims the rapper sampled a “significant portion” of his work on the song “Windows” without his permission.
Abdul Wali Muhammad filed the copyright infringement lawsuit in Chicago claiming that Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, sampled his song titled “Bridge Through Time.” Muhammad composed the song in 1979 and it was recorded by Lonnie Liston Smith in 1980. He is seeking unspecified damages.
Fasho Thoughts:
- The suit asks a judge to get Chance to stop copying, distributing, performing or selling the song.
- Chance’s “Windows” appeared on his debut mixtape 10 Day which came out in 2012.
- The song “Bridge Through Time” has been sampled legally by at least 13 artists, including Jay-Z.
