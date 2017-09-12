Music
Home > Music

#WhatsTrending Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plu, and X

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 12 hours ago
Leave a comment


Ok so heres the catch, these phone will cost you anywhere from $800-$1000! Which lets just say isn’t far off from what the other iPhones have cost us in the past.

The 10th anniversary iPhone(s) will be released this year and we’re going to see some big updates. We’re expecting a glass and stainless steel redesign with a bezel-less OLED display, facial recognition, updates to 3D Touch, improved waterproofing, wireless charging, and more.

A lightbox shows the new iPhone 7 and wireless earbud in an...

Source: Zhang Peng / Getty


Analysts are predicting that the iPhone 8 will outsell the iPhone 6 as there is a larger base of iPhone users waiting to upgrade than ever before. Speaking of an upgrade though those that have an iPhone 5 may not be able to use their phone seeing that the upgrade will be too much for that version.

Are you getting an iPhone 8?

Follow ya RadioBae @thedopedixon

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bromance Heartbreak: Tyrese Isn’t Done Being Petty With…
 12 hours ago
09.12.17
Wendy Williams Dragged To A Twitter Hell For…
 13 hours ago
09.12.17
Nicki Minaj Blasts Designers For Exploiting Black Culture
 13 hours ago
09.12.17
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Bill Cosby to Steve Harvey…”Stay Away From Me”
 14 hours ago
09.12.17
Team Petty: Here’s Why Tyrese Slammed Dwayne ‘The…
 1 day ago
09.11.17
11 Celebrities Who Refuse To Be Slut-Shamed
 1 day ago
09.11.17
DeRay Davis Has Something To Say About His…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
The Internet Can’t Stop Sweating Teyana Taylor’s Sexy…
 2 days ago
09.10.17
Beyoncé, Janet Jackson & More Head To Houston…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
#JaRuleAppreciationDay Is Blowing Up Twitter And It’s Hilarious…
 4 days ago
09.11.17
Did DeRay Davis Threaten To Get His Sisters…
 4 days ago
09.11.17
Ray J., K. Michelle And More To Star…
 4 days ago
09.11.17
Here’s How Much Mike Epps’ Divorce Is Going…
 5 days ago
09.11.17
Karrueche Tran Stuns In New Photos Shot By…
 5 days ago
09.07.17
Photos