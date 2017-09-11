Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

11 Celebrities Who Refuse To Be Slut-Shamed

Put some respeck on their name.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 10 hours ago
Leave a comment

BALMAIN Celebrates First Los Angeles Boutique Opening and Beats by Dre Collaboration

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty


These days, it doesn’t take much to be called a ho or a slut (depending on who you ask) and celebrity women seem to get shamed the worst.

It’s an old-age double standard: If a woman is spotted out with more than one guy in a week — whether it’s their first time meeting or they’re working together — she’s considered promiscuous. However, if a guy does it, he’s considered “the man.”

But it’s a new day and women want equality, no matter how you slice it. These celebrity women refuse to be chastised for doing the same things that their male counterparts.

Amber Rose hosts SlutWalk 2015 in Downtown Los Angeles, Ca

Source: Splash


Amber Rose

Muva is the queen of anti-slut shaming. She took all the hurt and humiliation she received from Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa and made it lucrative with her annual Slutwalk back in 2015.

2nd Annual All Def Movie Awards - Show

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty


Blac Chyna

Chyna’s gonna do what Blac Chyna wants to do, and she dares anyway to say anything about it. The finesse queen demands that people put respeck on her name, despite her questionable life decisions — i.e. getting pregnant by Rob Kardashian to get back at his sisters, getting caught cheating and moving on to another guy as if nothing ever happened.

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty


Kim Kardashian

Kim K. bore the brunt of a lot of slut shaming in the beginning of her career due to her infamous sex tape. But the reality star has made it her business to make the world see her in a different light. Although posing nude doesn’t help the slut shamers argument, it’s Kim’s way of empowering herself and saying f*** the trolls, she can wear what she wants and date whomever she wants.

Keke Palmer Single Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Keke Palmer

It feels like Keke went from child star to grown woman overnight, and once she made it official that she’s not a kid anymore, men had no problem treating her as such. After her incident with Trey Songz back in January, she went on a social media rant defending herself against people who called her a slut and said she wanted to be in Trey’s video despite her verbally saying no multiple times. Let’s just say they probably won’t come for her that hard again.

Rita Ora

Source: Splash News / Splash News


Rita Ora

While most celebs on this list have spoken out about their alleged promiscuity, Rita Ora has done the complete opposite. She’s been called out by Rob Kardashian for cheating on him with “like 20 dudes” and was even blamed for breaking Calvin Harris’ heart. And yet, she hasn’t said a word about any of these situations — which is probably her way of removing herself from the narrative.

'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' - European Premiere - VIP Arrivals

Source: David M. Benett / Getty


Rihanna

The original bad gal lives a life that mostly every girl envies. One minute she could be having drinks in the hood with Travis Scott, the next minute she could be caught in a jacuzzi making out with a billionaire. Either way, Rih Rih is unapologetic about her life chooses.

House of CB Los Angeles

Source: Michael Bezjian / Getty


Khloé Kardashian 

In the past couple of years, since her split from Lamar Odom in 2015, Khloé has built quite the reputation for herself when it comes to her love life. It seems like the reality star has new boyfriend every few weeks (James Harden, French Montana, Matt Kemp) until she settled down with NBA beau Tristan Thompson.

Elvis Duran and Iggy Azalea Host Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade - Kickoff Event

Source: Aaron Davidson / Getty


Iggy Azalea 

Iggy’s two-year long relationship with Nick Young sent her out on the hunt for some new fun. Since the pair split in 2016, the rapper has been linked to everyone from French Montana to Odell Beckham. And she has no apprehension about sharing her temporary lovers and the gifts they buy her on social media.

amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 - After Party

Source: Dave Benett/amfAR2017 / Getty


Nicki Minaj 

After Nicki’s split from Meek Mill earlier this year, the slut shaming comments went into full force. Meek claimed that he never trusted her while they were together and even mocked her plastic surgery while Rick Ross said he told Meek not to get with a girl like he — which leads people to speculate about what kind of chick Minaj really is.  As for Nicki, she’s sitting pretty, unbothered and plotting her next money bag.

Swizz Beatz And Bacardi Present No Commission NY: Art Perform

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Cardi B

The Bronx beauty is known for saying it like she means it, even when it comes to putting her own sex life on blast. People try to bash Cardi for being candid about her relationships and judge her because she was a former stripper. But as the saying goes, success is the greatest revenge, and the Bodak Yellow rapper is living her best life right now with her boo Offset of Migos. Take that, slut shamers.

Madonna Launches Her First Signature Fragrance, Truth Or Dare By Madonna In NYC - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Madonna 

Madge was getting shamed for her outfits and sexy routines way before some of the ladies on this list were even born. She was the bad girl of pop and continues to push boundaries, even today as a seasoned entertainer. Her VMA kiss with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera added a more energy to her invisible scarlet letter and made people slut shame her even more. Thankfully, Madonna listened to her own inner voice and remained her risque self, which ultimately made her the icon that she is today.

 

 

Amber Rose hosts SlutWalk 2015 in Downtown Los Angeles, Ca

Hundreds Join Amber Rose For Her 2015 SlutWalk In Los Angeles

9 photos Launch gallery

Hundreds Join Amber Rose For Her 2015 SlutWalk In Los Angeles

Continue reading Hundreds Join Amber Rose For Her 2015 SlutWalk In Los Angeles

Hundreds Join Amber Rose For Her 2015 SlutWalk In Los Angeles


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Team Petty: Here’s Why Tyrese Slammed Dwayne ‘The…
 7 hours ago
09.11.17
11 Celebrities Who Refuse To Be Slut-Shamed
 10 hours ago
09.11.17
DeRay Davis Has Something To Say About His…
 12 hours ago
09.11.17
The Internet Can’t Stop Sweating Teyana Taylor’s Sexy…
 1 day ago
09.10.17
Beyoncé, Janet Jackson & More Head To Houston…
 1 day ago
09.11.17
#JaRuleAppreciationDay Is Blowing Up Twitter And It’s Hilarious…
 3 days ago
09.11.17
Did DeRay Davis Threaten To Get His Sisters…
 3 days ago
09.11.17
Ray J., K. Michelle And More To Star…
 3 days ago
09.11.17
Here’s How Much Mike Epps’ Divorce Is Going…
 4 days ago
09.11.17
Karrueche Tran Stuns In New Photos Shot By…
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Mia Khalifa Blasts Chicago Cubs Player Willson Contreras…
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Look! Foxy Brown Reveals Photos Of Her Gorgeous…
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Drops Her Debut Single
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Keke Palmer Lands Recurring Role On Season 2…
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Photos