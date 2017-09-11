11 Celebrities Who Refuse To Be Slut-Shamed

These days, it doesn’t take much to be called a ho or a slut (depending on who you ask) and celebrity women seem to get shamed the worst.

It’s an old-age double standard: If a woman is spotted out with more than one guy in a week — whether it’s their first time meeting or they’re working together — she’s considered promiscuous. However, if a guy does it, he’s considered “the man.”

But it’s a new day and women want equality, no matter how you slice it. These celebrity women refuse to be chastised for doing the same things that their male counterparts.

Muva is the queen of anti-slut shaming. She took all the hurt and humiliation she received from Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa and made it lucrative with her annual Slutwalk back in 2015.

Chyna’s gonna do what Blac Chyna wants to do, and she dares anyway to say anything about it. The finesse queen demands that people put respeck on her name, despite her questionable life decisions — i.e. getting pregnant by Rob Kardashian to get back at his sisters, getting caught cheating and moving on to another guy as if nothing ever happened.

Kim K. bore the brunt of a lot of slut shaming in the beginning of her career due to her infamous sex tape. But the reality star has made it her business to make the world see her in a different light. Although posing nude doesn’t help the slut shamers argument, it’s Kim’s way of empowering herself and saying f*** the trolls, she can wear what she wants and date whomever she wants.

It feels like Keke went from child star to grown woman overnight, and once she made it official that she’s not a kid anymore, men had no problem treating her as such. After her incident with Trey Songz back in January, she went on a social media rant defending herself against people who called her a slut and said she wanted to be in Trey’s video despite her verbally saying no multiple times. Let’s just say they probably won’t come for her that hard again.

While most celebs on this list have spoken out about their alleged promiscuity, Rita Ora has done the complete opposite. She’s been called out by Rob Kardashian for cheating on him with “like 20 dudes” and was even blamed for breaking Calvin Harris’ heart. And yet, she hasn’t said a word about any of these situations — which is probably her way of removing herself from the narrative.

The original bad gal lives a life that mostly every girl envies. One minute she could be having drinks in the hood with Travis Scott, the next minute she could be caught in a jacuzzi making out with a billionaire. Either way, Rih Rih is unapologetic about her life chooses.

In the past couple of years, since her split from Lamar Odom in 2015, Khloé has built quite the reputation for herself when it comes to her love life. It seems like the reality star has new boyfriend every few weeks (James Harden, French Montana, Matt Kemp) until she settled down with NBA beau Tristan Thompson.

Iggy’s two-year long relationship with Nick Young sent her out on the hunt for some new fun. Since the pair split in 2016, the rapper has been linked to everyone from French Montana to Odell Beckham. And she has no apprehension about sharing her temporary lovers and the gifts they buy her on social media.

After Nicki’s split from Meek Mill earlier this year, the slut shaming comments went into full force. Meek claimed that he never trusted her while they were together and even mocked her plastic surgery while Rick Ross said he told Meek not to get with a girl like he — which leads people to speculate about what kind of chick Minaj really is. As for Nicki, she’s sitting pretty, unbothered and plotting her next money bag.

The Bronx beauty is known for saying it like she means it, even when it comes to putting her own sex life on blast. People try to bash Cardi for being candid about her relationships and judge her because she was a former stripper. But as the saying goes, success is the greatest revenge, and the Bodak Yellow rapper is living her best life right now with her boo Offset of Migos. Take that, slut shamers.

Madge was getting shamed for her outfits and sexy routines way before some of the ladies on this list were even born. She was the bad girl of pop and continues to push boundaries, even today as a seasoned entertainer. Her VMA kiss with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera added a more energy to her invisible scarlet letter and made people slut shame her even more. Thankfully, Madonna listened to her own inner voice and remained her risque self, which ultimately made her the icon that she is today.